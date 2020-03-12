Pune: Coronavirus fear keeps donors away, blood banks stare at shortage

Pune so far has confirmed nine cases of coronavirus. (Express photo) Pune so far has confirmed nine cases of coronavirus. (Express photo)

Blood banks in Pune have already started facing a shortage as concerns about novel coronavirus (COVID 2019) infection are keeping potential donors away. Nearly 10 blood donation camps have been cancelled and others postponed this week itself, according to officials at blood banks of Deenanath Mangeshkar hospital, Sahyadri hospital and other hospitals in the city.

There are some 29 blood banks in the city and over 300 in the state.

China, the epicentre of the pandemic, had seen a sharp shortage in blood donations as quarantine measures to prevent the spread of the virus took its toll on inventories around the country. Experts have said coronavirus is not transmissible via transfusion.

Dr Poornima Rao, secretary of the Indian Society of Blood Tranfusion and Immunohaematology (ISBTI) and senior consultant at Sahyadri Specialty hospital’s blood bank, told The Indian Express that due to the COVID 2019 pandemic, blood donation camps are being postponed. “At least six camps, where the collection would have been close to 400 units, have been cancelled ,” she said.

“It is difficult to manage the blood stock inventory to treat all patients,” Dr Rao said. She urged local residents to visit blood banks in their vicinity and donate “precious, life-saving” blood. `

Dr Sanjeev Ketkar, in-charge at the blood bank of Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, said the average monthly collection at each blood bank is around 800-1,000 units.

“We had to postpone some of the blood donation drives and are now concerned that the coronavirus infection will lead to an acute shortage. An appeal has been issued to donors to visit blood banks and donate blood. The platelets and blood donated would be useful for treating patients who have had a bone marrow transplant, open heart surgery, cancer surgeries and general surgeries,” said Dr Ketkar.

“We have postponed a couple of blood donation drives but as of now, we have sufficient stock,” said Dr Snehal Mujumdar, in-charge at Ruby Hall Cinic’s blood bank. She added that the hospital was stringent about selecting the blood donor and checking whether there was a history of foreign travel, as per the amended Drugs and Cosmetics Act. Going a step further, the hospital is also asking the donor for their family’s history of foreign travel, said Dr Mujumdar.

