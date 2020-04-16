Pune police help 7-yr-old girl come back to differently-abled parents during lockdown

After getting a nod from police to travel, the girl’s uncle brought her to Pune on Thursday. (Representational Image) After getting a nod from police to travel, the girl’s uncle brought her to Pune on Thursday. (Representational Image)

Pune Police helped a seven-year-old girl, who was stuck in Sangli district after the nationwide lockdown was imposed, come back to her differently-abled parents, who live in Pune, on Thursday.

Social activist Nandini Jadhav, who played a role in the process, said the girl had gone to her grandmother’s place in Sangli district before the lockdown was imposed.

“She was missing her parents, who are differently-abled. The parents were missing their daughter, but were unable to express themselves. Her grandmother somehow managed to convince the girl to stay back in Sangli. The girl was told that she would be taken to her parents after the lockdown ends on April 14, but the lockdown was extended… After I got to know about it, I contacted Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham… Deputy Commissioner of Police Bachchan Singh looked into the matter and made essential arrangements, so that the girl could be brought to Pune,” said Jadhav, a senior office-bearer of the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmulan Samiti.

After getting a nod from police to travel, the girl’s uncle brought her to Pune on Thursday. “Her uncle was asked to contact Police Inspector Mahendra Jagatap of the Crime Branch, in case they faced any problem in reaching Pune…,” read a press release issued by Police Inspector Shilpa Chavan of Pune City Police’s Seva Cell.

