Pune: 3,267 cases, 25 deaths reported on Sunday

Preparations for COVAXIN Vaccination in progress at District General Hospital in Aundh (Express photograph by Arul Horizon)

Following the five to six-fold rise in the daily count of coronavirus cases from Pune in the last one month, the number of deaths have also started to climb up. On Sunday, 25 deaths were reported from the district, the highest this year.

For the two previous days, 16 deaths were reported from the district, and before that, the number was even lower. A week earlier, it was in the single digits, data from the district administration shows. The trend in deaths usually shows a lag of about two to three weeks to account for the fact deaths happen several days after the infection takes place.

But still there have been fewer deaths during the current surge of cases compared to earlier, which is evident in the falling monthly mortality rates.

Pune has so far recorded 9,413 deaths, according to data released by district administration.

For the third consecutive day, the case count in the district exceeded 3000 cases. A total of 3,267 cases were detected in Pune on Sunday, out of which 1,740 came from within the city areas.

The testing has also not kept pace with the rising numbers. On Sunday, 15,836 samples were tested, in line with the previous days. The total number of samples tested in the district now exceeds 25 lakh.

There are more than 25,000 active cases in the district right now, more than any other city.