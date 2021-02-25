Pune: COVID count nears 2 lakh as city adds 743 new cases

With 743 new COVID cases reported on Wednesday, the coronavirus count in Pune has neared the two-lakh mark. In the past twp weeks, a surge of cases has been reported in the city/

Incidentally, the civic administration had expressed satisfaction over the situation in the first week of February as it was witnessing slowing down of the coronavirus infection with active count down to 1,383 from over 19,000 during the peak last year. The city had witnessed no deaths due to Covid19 on February 6, which was the first time after April 15 last year. Till date, 4,837 have succumbed to the viral infection in the city and the case fatality rate was 2.42 percent. The active count has increased to 3,559 and is 1.79 percent of the 1,99,696 total infections so far. The overall positivity rate of Covid19 was 17.92 percent and the recovery rate was 95.80 percent.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

The PMC said that the surge in new patients has increased due to the testing capacity which is over 6,500 in a day and over 11 lakh citizens have been tested since the outbreak was reported. The PMC to faster identification of new patients have been using the Rapid Antigen test kit for testing contacts of confirmed patients and citizens with other serious ailments otherwise it is using the RT-PCR test.

The Covid19 patients are treated in Naidu hospital, Baner hospital, Khedkar hospital, Dalvi hospital, and Sonawane hospital of the PMC. In addition, the patients are also provided treatment at Sassoon hospital and private hospitals in the city. The PMC has directed the private hospitals to increase the bed capacity for treatment of Covid19 patients.

Meanwhile, the PMC is also focussing on speeding up the vaccination drive to cover as many citizens as it can on any given day. There are a total of 30 centers in the city where the healthcare workers and frontline workers were inoculated on a priority basis.

The first Covid19 patient was registered on March 9 last year and the first death was reported on March 30.