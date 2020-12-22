At Pune airport, compulsory institutional quarantine for passengers from Middle East & European countries

Passengers who have travelled to the UK in the last 15 days have also been asked to report to the PMC. (Representational Image)

With the detection of a more transmissible strain of the novel coronavirus in the United Kingdom (UK), and India’s decision to suspend flights to and from the country till the end of the year, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines about quarantine of passengers arriving from Middle East and European countries.

The PMC has issued directives to be followed at the Pune airport to prevent the spread of the new strain in the city, said Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal.

As per the directives, all passengers arriving from Middle East or European countries would be subjected to mandatory institutional quarantine at their own cost in designated hotels for seven days. The PMC has tied with 15 hotels and Azam campus for the purpose. If the passenger is found symptomatic on arrival, then he/she will be shifted directly to Naidu Hospital for future evaluation and treatment, said Agarwal.

No RT-PCR test would be conducted immediately after arrival, she said, adding, “The RT-PCR test will be conducted between day 5 and 7 at the hotel. If the passenger tests negative, then they will be discharged from institutional quarantine, and advised to go for seven-day mandatory home quarantine. If they test positive but the passenger is asymptomatic, then they will continue staying in the same hotel in quarantine or in the Covid hospital for 14 days.”

Passengers coming from Middle Eastern or European countries at the airport would be transported to the hotels by PMPML. “The passports of all passengers would have to be deposited with the hotel, and these will be returned at the time of discharge from hotel quarantine,” said Agarwal.

The PMC will tie-up with 21 private laboratories to carry out the Covid tests, and charges for the same will be recovered from passengers.

“Personal Protection Equipment kits would be provided to everyone working in the airport by Pune Airport Authority. For those coming from other countries, a RT-PCR test is compulsory on arrival at their own cost and they have to undergo seven-day home quarantine,” she said.

Agarwal said passengers who have travelled to the UK in the last 15 days must report to the PMC on 020-25506800/01/02/03.

