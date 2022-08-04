Pune cops launch probe after unidentified man beats up 2 stray dogs with stick

The Pune City Police are probing a case in which two stray dogs were severely beaten with a wooden stick in Wagholi area on July 22. The incident was brought to the notice of the police by an animal welfare activist who found out about the maiming of the dogs.

A First Information Report in the case has been registered Wednesday by the activist, a resident of Shewalwadi. As per the FIR, two dogs were beaten up with a wooden stick around 7.45 pm near the main gate of Panchsheel Tower society in Wagholi by a man who had brought a stick in his car.

The complainant said that the medical examination of the two dogs revealed severe injuries. One of the dogs is also suffering from a spinal injury, the activist added. An official from the Lonikand police station said they are in the process of establishing the identity of the suspect.

The police have invoked the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960 and have included sections of the Indian Penal Code pertaining to killing or maiming of animals against the suspect.