Pune cops track down woman who put up Facebook post about ending her life, provide counselling support

A 30-year-old woman, who left a message on social media saying she was going to end her life, was tracked down by the Damini Squad of Pune City Police and reunited with her family after being given counseling support.

On the afternoon of January 18, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) for Pune City Police, Bachchan Singh, received an input about a woman who had put up a Facebook post, apologising to her elderly father and saying that she was ending her life. DCP Singh instructed Assistant Inspector Sujata Shanme of Women’s Grievance Redressal Cell to conduct immediate inquiries and take action.

The police managed to find the address and phone number of the woman. Her phone was switched off. Constable Vandana Raskar from the Damini squad at Alankar police station visited the woman’s house on the same day to find her elderly father alone at home, unaware of the Facebook post. He told the police that his daughter had left the house in the morning.

API Shanme said, “We were concerned because her phone was switched off. We got in touch with her friends and from one of them, we got some clues about her whereabouts. After confirming her location, we sent her friends to talk to her initially and convince her to come to the police station. At the police station, we spoke to her, provided her counselling support and reunited her with her father. We will stay in touch with her for the next few days. She has told us that she was thinking of taking the extreme step over the loss of her job a few months ago.”

Taking note of efforts by the police, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh tweeted, “The Deputy Commissioner of Police from the Pune Crime Branch directed the assistant inspector of the Women’s Cell to take immediate action after seeing a Facebook post of a girl who was contemplating suicide due to her job loss. The police personnel from the ‘Damini Pathak’ team immediately swung into action and traced the girl. They also counseled her and later reunited her with her father. A well-coordinated effort taken by them to save her life is commendable.”

