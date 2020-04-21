Pune: Cops thrash migrant after he ‘spits on them’

Senior Police Inspector Pratibha Joshi told mediapersons that the migrant, who hails from Bihar, wanted to go back home. The migrant worker has been brought back to the shelter home, said police. (Representational) Senior Police Inspector Pratibha Joshi told mediapersons that the migrant, who hails from Bihar, wanted to go back home. The migrant worker has been brought back to the shelter home, said police. (Representational)

Police personnel beat up a migrant worker in Kothrud on Monday after he allegedly spat on them. A video of the incident was circulated on social media.

According to police, the man was kept at a shelter home in a civic-run school in Kothrud area, along with 40 others. But he allegedly ran away on Monday morning, after which policemen and Pune Municipal Corporation staff started looking for him.

When police finally nabbed him, he allegedly got angry and spat on the police and corporation staff. Policemen then beat him up with a stick.

Senior Police Inspector Pratibha Joshi told mediapersons that the migrant, who hails from Bihar, wanted to go back home. The migrant worker has been brought back to the shelter home, said police.

