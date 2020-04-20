Pune: Cops supply ration to stranded Arunachal Pradesh students; hospital starts free online OPD; and more

The social policing cell received a list of people in need of essential supplies and ration and their locations. The first batch of supplies was provided to more than 150 people on Saturday. (Representational) The social policing cell received a list of people in need of essential supplies and ration and their locations. The first batch of supplies was provided to more than 150 people on Saturday. (Representational)

Pune City Police has started providing essential supplies and ration to more than 150 students and workers from Arunachal Pradesh, who are stranded in Pune due to the lockdown and curfew in some parts of the city.

Pune has a significant number of students and workers from Arunachal Pradesh and other northeastern states. Prashant Lokhande, an IAS officer posted in Arunachal Pradesh, who is the batch mate of Pune City Joint Police Commissioner Ravindra Shisve, contacted him about the situation of some people from Arunachal Pradesh.

The social policing cell received a list of people in need of essential supplies and ration and their locations. The first batch of supplies was provided to more than 150 people on Saturday.

On Saturday, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu tweeted, “I would like to thank Dr Ravindra Shisve IPS Jt CP Pune for providing timely help to more than 90 students from Arunachal Pradesh studying in Pune through essential supplies and ration during this time of crisis due to COVID-19.”

Hospital starts free online OPD

Pune: A private clinic, Hope Hospital, from Bhawani Peth-Nana Peth boundary has started free online OPD, separate flu clinic as this area has become a hotspot of coronavirus cases in Pune city. The hospital has provided comprehensive solutions of healthcare thorough treatment, awareness through social media, collection of samples from home for pathological tests and home delivery of reports, said Dr Amol Deolekar, medical director and founder of Hope Hospital. ENS

300 police vehicles sanitised

Pune: Pune city officials are working throughout the day to enforce the lockdown. Pune Police is using 300 vehicles to monitor and enforce law and order in the city. A city-based group has undertaken the task to sanitise 300 police vehicles patrolling the city. As part of this activity, the air-conditioning vents, upholstery, fabric parts and other interiors of the cars were sanitised. Pune Police Commissioner Dr K Venkatesham monitored the cleaning of one of the vehicles. ENS

Free ambulance service

Pune: The Bharatiya Jain Sanghatana and Unani medical college, Azam Campus, have come together to provide free ambulance service to citizens in Pune. They have five vehicles and a team of 25 doctors for the purpose, said P A Inamdar, president of the Maharashtra Cosmopolitan Society. ENS

DCCIA donates masks, ration

Pune: Deccan Chamber of Commerce, Industries & Agriculture (DCCIA) in association with Seco Tools donated 5,000 face masks to district health authorities last week. In association with Foseco, the DCCIA also donated 15 packets of one month’s ration (for 40 family members) to construction workers near Perne Phata.

