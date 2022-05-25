Pune: Cop’s son killed; college friend, husband booked

A senior police officer’s 21-year-old son was allegedly murdered by his college friend and her husband at the Gliding Center ground in Pune’s Hadapsar on Tuesday night.

The police identified the victim as Giridhar alias Girish Uttareshwar Gaikwad, a resident of Manjari, whose father is an officer at the Amravati central prison.

The victim’s brother Nikhilkumar lodged a complaint at the Hadapsar police station on Wednesday and the police booked a woman named Sakshi, her husband and three others on charges of murder in the first information report (FIR).

The police said that Giridhar and Sakshi were college friends. Even after Sakshi married another classmate of theirs, they maintained contact with each other, according to the police. Her husband was against it and it led to a quarrel between the couple, said the police.

According to the police, around 10 pm on Tuesday, Giridhar received a call when he was at his home. He told his family members that it was Sakshi’s call and left the home saying that he would return after meeting her.

When he did not return, the family members started searching for him and found that his phone was switched off. Meanwhile, a resident of the area who went for a walk at Gliding Center allegedly saw a woman and a few men attacking a youngster with sharp weapons. The assailants later escaped from the spot towards Saswad Road, he informed the police.

A team from the Hadapsar police station reached the spot. They identified the victim as Giridhar and informed his family members.

A probe revealed that Giridhar had come to Gliding Center to meet Sakshi and got into a quarrel with her husband which led to his murder, said the police.

A team headed by senior police inspector Arvind Gokule of Hadapsar police station has launched a search for the accused.