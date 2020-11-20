scorecardresearch
Friday, November 20, 2020
Pune: Cops retrieve Rs 3.14 lakh transferred to 2 banks in China in cyber crime case

By: Express News Service | Pune | November 20, 2020 11:32:01 pm
The Pune City Police has managed to retrieve money to the tune of Rs 3.14 lakh, which was transferred by a Pune-based private company, which deals in medical instruments, to two banks located in China in a case of cyber fraud.

A complaint of online cheating was received from the company, Nasan Medical Electronics Private Limited, on November 5, stated a press release by Deputy Commissioner of Police (cyber and EOW) Bhagyashree Navtake.

The company has been importing machines used for checking oxygen levels from a firm based in China.

Online fraudsters created an email address resembling the email of this Chinese company and using this email address, they sent a communication regarding change of bank accounts for business transactions to Nasan Medical Electronics Private Limited.

The Pune-based company then transferred US dollars 4,200, or over Rs 3.14 lakh, into these bank accounts for a business deal. After realising they have been defrauded, company officials filed a complaint with the cyber police station of the Pune City Police.

Police communicated with the authorities of the two banks in China through official channels. The money transferred to these banks was frozen and later, it was returned to the complainant company.

