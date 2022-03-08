Pune: Cops rescue kidnapped youth within four hours, 5 including murder accused arrested

PUNE CITY police have arrested a gang of five persons including three history-sheeters within four hours after they allegedly kidnapped a youth following a financial dispute.

The accused have been identified as Deepak Mohan Taktode (32), Chhagan Vitthal Jagdale (33), Bhagwan Dattu Shinde (48), Vishal Nanasaheb Sawant (25) and Vijay Siddheshwar Shitole (27), all residents of Solapur district.

According to police, the control room of Pune city police received a call on Sunday morning that a youth has been kidnapped from a petrol pump on the Pune-Solapur highway.

Soon, a team of crime branch led by senior police inspector Prasad Lonare started an investigation. Police found that the kidnapped person had taken a loan of Rs 20,000 from accused Jagdale nearly two years ago and had managed to return Rs 15,000. But Jagdale was allegedly demanding Rs 1 lakh more.

This led to a dispute following which Jagdale and his four aides allegedly kidnapped the person in a car when he had come to a petrol pump with a relative for filling fuel in a vehicle, around 11 am on Sunday.

Police probe revealed that the accused men took the victim to Nana Peth and threatened to kill him if he did not give Rs 1 lakh.

However, a police team confirmed the location and then raided the spot and rescued the kidnapped man. Police arrested five accused and a case was filed against them at Hadapsar police station on charges of kidnapping, under sections 363, 365, 34 of IPC.

Police said the accused Bhagwan Shinde was lodged in jail for his alleged involvement in a murder case of 2010, but was currently on parole due to Covid-19 outbreak.

Also, accused Taktode and Sawant were earlier booked in criminal cases, the police said.