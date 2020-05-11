Pune cops reach out to over 13.28 needy during lockdown under ‘social policing’

Police have also booked several grocery stores in different parts of the city for selling essential products at higher rates.(Representational) Police have also booked several grocery stores in different parts of the city for selling essential products at higher rates.(Representational)

The Pune City Police said that so far, it has reached out to over 13.28 lakh people in need during the lockdown, with the help of various non-governmental organisations (NGOs) by providing them essential items like kits, sanitisers and masks.

As per data shared by them on Monday, since the lockdown was imposed, the police have, till May 10, distributed 59,592 ration kits, 48,182 masks and 45,630 sanitisers to the needy – including 12,65,465 homeless people, 19,530 sex workers, 1,050 transgenders, and 24,101 students. Police also said they provided help to as many as 20,698 hospitals in the city.

As many as 163 associated NGOs worked with the cops in this “social policing” initiative of the Pune City Police to help the needy during the lockdown.

For this purpose, police have formed a “Social Policing Cell”. Those who were stranded or suffering due to the lockdown – including the homeless, migrant workers, sex workers and transgenders – were asked to contact the police on a helpline number – 8806806308 – particularly for food and essential items.

Meanwhile, police have also booked several grocery stores in different parts of the city for selling essential products at higher rates. Action has also been taken against shops found to be selling face masks and sanitisers at higher costs.

