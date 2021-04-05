Pimpri Chinchwad: Cops probing diesel adulteration assaulted; two suspects arrested

Two police constables were allegedly assaulted and verbally abused while probing a case of diesel adulteration in the Pimpri Chinchwad area.

On Sunday night, constables Ganesh Sawant and S Devkar went to Gavjatra Maidan area to question two suspects in the case. When they asked the duo, identified as Shahnawaz Nazeer Beig (41) and Shauqat Nazeer Beig (42), to accompany them to Bhosari police station, they were allegedly abused, punched and kicked. According to the FIR, one of the suspects hit Sawant on the head with a pointed object, causing an injury to his head.

The two suspects were subsequently arrested and charged with assault on a public servant in addition to the adulteration offence.