Pune cops probe 14 cases of child pornography and child sexual exploitation content online

More such cases are in the process of being filed. (Representational) More such cases are in the process of being filed. (Representational)

PIMPRI Chinchwad and Pune City police are currently probing 14 separate cases of child pornography or child sexual exploitation content posted online. These cases have been registered following reports generated from the arrangement between National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) of India and National Centre for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC), USA.

More such cases are in the process of being filed. These cases have been registered over the last one month under various sections of the Information Technology Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO). These offences have been registered one each at Hinjewadi, Alandi, Nigdi, Wakad, Chinchwad and Pimpri; two each at Sangvi and Chakan police stations in Pimpri Chinchwad jurisdiction; and four more with the Pune City police.

While the individual police stations are probing these cases, the cyber crime cells of Pimpri Chinchwad and Pune police are monitoring the progress in the probe.

As per the Memorandum of Understanding signed between NCRB and NCMEC, information in the form of what is called a ‘Tipline Report’ is sent to a police entity for investigation.

Based on this, the child pornography or child sexual exploitation content posted online is removed, and a criminal investigation is launched against the persons involved in the act.

Police said after such content is brought to the notice of NCMEC by informers through their helpline or by the Internet service providers, the information is verified by the agency and possible location of the suspect is found out. The information is then made available to the law enforcement agency concerned, which in India’s case is NCRB.

NCRB further sends the information to state police authorities, from where it is directed to individual police stations.

Around 25,000 tipline reports have been received about child pornography or child sexual exploitation content posted online from India and FIRs will be registered in these cases in coming days.

Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Sandeep Bishnoi said, “Following the tipline reports, First Information Reports are filed at police stations. These cases are probed by both the local police station and the cyber crime cell. The progress in individual cases is being monitored.”

Senior inspector Sudhakar Kate, of cyber crime cell of Pimpri Chinchwad police, said, “One person has been arrested in one of the cases registered at Sangvi police station and two more have been arrested in two cases at Chakan police station. We hope to make more arrests in the cases registered till now and also register more cases in the coming days.”

Police said in most cases registered till now in Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad, the content was uploaded in 2019.

Sambhaji Kadam, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber Crime and Economic Offences Wing) of Pune police, said, “We have registered four offences based on NCRB-NCMEC reports and more will be registered in future. These cases are being probed on priority basis.”

As many as 1,680 tipline reports about content generated from Maharashtra have been received by Maharashtra police’s cyber security wing and sent to individual police jurisdictions for further probe under a coordinated effort named ‘Operation Blackface’.

In the case of offences registered with Pune City police, two persons have been arrested in a case registered at Khadak police station.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.