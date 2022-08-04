Pune cops look for man who ‘stalked’ woman after she rejected his proposal on matrimonial site

A 29-year-old woman from Pune was sexually harassed and stalked by a man she met on a matrimonial website but rejected his proposal after their horoscopes did not match. Police have launched a search for the man, who is a resident of Mumbai.

A First Information Report in the case has been registered by the woman, who works for a private company. According to her complaint, she came in contact with a person from Mumbai on a matrimonial website.

“After their initial communication, the complainant said she would not be able to take the proposal further as the horoscopes of the two were found to be incompatible,” said a police officer. “The suspect then started harassing the complainant and demanded sexual favours from her. He also stalked her online and sent defamatory messages to her relatives and friends on Instagram,” added the officer.