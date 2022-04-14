Pune: Cops issue advisory on road closures, traffic diversions on Ambedkar Jayanti today

The Pune city police have issued an advisory as a large number of people are expected to gather to pay their respects to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on his birth anniversary (April 14) Thursday. The police had already issued a plan for road closures and traffic diversions in various parts of the city.

The special branch of the Pune police said that 654 mandals in the city will mark Ambedkar Jayanti on Thursday, of whom 166 are going to take out processions. In addition to the deployment from various police stations in the city, the police have fielded additional 600 personnel and a State Reserve Police Force (SPRF) company for the smooth conduct of Ambedkar Jayanti festivities.

The police said that heavy crowding was expected mainly in areas surrounding the district collectorate, Vishrantwadi Chowk and the Aurora Towers area in Pune Camp where a large number of people are expected to turn up to pay their respects at the statues of Ambedkar. The police advised citizens to follow Covid-appropriate norms, abide by the instructions and also adhere to norms on loudspeakers and sound systems.

As reported earlier, the following is the plan for road closures and traffic diversions during the day

Traffic changes for area around district collectorate

Traffic from Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk to Maldhakka Chowk will be completely closed. This will be diverted via RTO Chowk and Jehangir Chowk. Traffic from GPO Chowk to Bolhai Chowk will be closed and diverted via Kirad Chowk and Nehru Memorial chowk. Traffic from Pune Station to Maldhakka Chowk will be closed. Traffic from Narpatgiri Chowk to Maldhakka Chowk will be closed and diverted via Kamla Nehru Hospital and Kumbharwes Chowk. Traffic from Shahir Amar Shaikh Chowk to Banerjee Chowk will be closed and diverted via 15 August Chowk and Pavale Chowk. These traffic changes will be in force from 6 am Thursday and will remain in force till the crowd is dispersed.

The illuminated Ambedkar statue on the eve of Ambedkar Jayati. (Express photo by Ashish Kale) The illuminated Ambedkar statue on the eve of Ambedkar Jayati. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

Traffic changes for Aurora Towers area in Camp

Traffic from Koyaji Road to Pune station will be closed at Tin Tofa Chowk and diverted via SBI House Chowk. Traffic from ISKON Temple to Dr Ambedkar Statue next to Aurora Towers will be closed. Traffic from Nehru Chowk to Tin Tofa Chowk will be closed and diverted via Kirad Chowk taking a left from Nehru Chowk. These traffic changes will come into force from 6 am on April 14 and will remain in force till the crowd is dispersed.

Traffic changes for Vishrantwadi area

Vehicles from the city area to Pune Airport and Tingre Nagar area will be diverted via Commerce Zone area or via Yerawada Prison and the post office. Traffic from Pune city to Bopkhel, Dighi and Alandi will be diverted via Shantinagar Chowk and Kalas Phata. Traffic from Kalas, Bopkhel, Dighi, Alandi to Pune City will be diverted via Kalas Phata and Tank Road in Khadki. Traffic from Dhanori to Pune will be diverted via Anand Mangal Karyalay Road and 509 Chowk. The traffic from Pune Airport to Khadki and Bhosari will be diverted via Siddheshwar Chowk and Alandi Road. These traffic changes will come into force from 3 pm on April 14 and will remain in force till the crowd is dispersed.

A child is seen with Panchsheel flag on the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti. (Express photo by Ashish Kale) A child is seen with Panchsheel flag on the eve of Ambedkar Jayanti. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

Traffic police officials said that a replica of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar’s birthplace at Mhow will be installed at Dandekar Bridge Chowk and is expected to attract a large crowd. For this, the following traffic changes have been put in place from 8 pm on April 13 till midnight of April 14. For this event, the traffic from Savarkar Chowk to Sinhagad Road will be closed and diverted via Saras Baug Chowk, Mangirbaba Chowk and Bal Shivaji Chowk. Traffic from Asha Chowk on Sinhagad Road to Savarkar Chowk will be closed and diverted via Senadatt Chowky and Na Si Phadke Chowk.