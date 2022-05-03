Pune cops hunt for man who made hoax bomb call

The Pune City police have launched a search for a man who on Tuesday made a hoax call to the 112 emergency number saying there was a bomb at the “railway station” and demanded Rs 7 crore to tell the location of the bomb.

A senior officer from Pune City Police said that a call was made from Pune area to 112 Emergency Number around 3 pm. After being responded to at the central control room in Mumbai, the call was routed to Pune Police.

The officer said, “Without specifying Pune railway station, the caller said there was a bomb at the railway station. The caller demanded Rs seven crore to reveal the location of the bomb. As we launched a probe into the call, we also mobilised the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad and other quick response teams. The primary probe suggests that the call was a hoax. The phone from which the call was made is now switched off.”

Another officer said that the police have identified the person in whose name the number is registered. A search has been launched based on the last known location of the cell phone.