Pune: Cops hold meeting with Ganesh Mandal members, urge them to follow Covid norms during festival

Officers of Pune City Police on Wednesday held a meeting with representatives of prominent Ganesh Mandals in the city. They appealed to Ganesh Mandals to follow norms laid down by the government for preventing the spread of Covid-19 while celebrating Ganesh festival next week.

Police asked the Ganesh Mandal activists to make online arrangements for devotees and ensure that the festival is celebrated without crowding. They also asked the Mandals to follow Covid-19 norms during the Ganesh idol immersion.

Office-bearers of the five ‘Manache Ganpati’ and other important Ganesh Mandals attended the meeting at the Cops Excellence Hall in the premises of Pune police commissionerate. Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta, Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisave and other senior police officers were present at the meeting.