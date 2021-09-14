Pune cops get lessons on fitness from ironman titleholders

Four triathletes who hold the distinction of completing ironman events held a guidance session for Samarth police station personnel on the importance of fitness, considering the hectic and stressful work life of cops.

The session was attended by around 80 police officers and personnel and 20 citizen police volunteers who are helping police during the Ganesh festival duties. Senior inspector Vishnu Tamhane of Samarth police station said, “The festival season is especially hectic for cops. There are longer duty hours and work becomes more stressful. The importance of overall fitness has been further highlighted by the pandemic. The triathletes who complete the ironman challenges are the best people to guide us on the importance of overall fitness.”

The guidance session was held by four city-based triathletes, including 35-year-old Dr Kauthubh Radkar who completed ironman 28 times. The other three were 64-year-old industrialist Dashrath Jadhav who completed the challenge six times, 42-year-old orthopaedic surgeon Dr Rahul Zanjurne who completed it twice, and 42-year-old Hemant Parmar who completed the race once.

An Ironman Triathlon consists of a 2.4-mile swim, a 112-mile bicycle ride and a marathon run. It is widely considered one of the most difficult one-day sporting events in the world.

Dr Radkar, in his speech, highlighted the importance of taking out at least an hour every day for overall fitness. Dashrath Jadhav highlighted the importance of a balanced diet and nutrition for overall wellbeing and fitness.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Priyanka Narnavre felicitated the four triathletes on the occasion. Police personnel who have excelled in their assigned duties were also felicitated during the event.