Pune cops fire into the air as burglars hurl sickle, stones at them

Police said that they had opened fire into the air after burglars who had broken into an unoccupied apartment in Pune threw a sickle and stones at them in the early hours of Wednesday. Neither the policemen nor the burglars, who fled the spot, sustained injuries, they added.

The incident was reported from a residential society in Chaphalkar Colony located in the city’s Satara Road area. The police said that around 4 am, the security guard of the society found some burglars breaking into one of the apartments and informed them.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Namrata Patil said, “After receiving a call about a suspected burglary, two beat marshals patrolling the area reached the spot within four minutes. Another officer on the night rounds also reached there.”

According to the police, as they approached the apartment, the burglars tried to escape. When the policemen tried to chase them, the burglars hurled a sickle and stones towards them.

The police said there were three or four burglars.

DCP Patil said, “One of the cops had to open fire into the air to deter the burglars who had thrown a sickle and were pelting stones. No cop was hurt in the incident. Nor was any suspect injured in the shot fired.”

The burglars managed to flee into a treed area behind the residential society, the police said.

Senior Inspector Anagha Deshpande of the Marketyard police station said, “The suspects had managed to break into an apartment that was yet to be occupied. We are working on various leads to identify and arrest them.”