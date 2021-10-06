Pune cops find three cases of dummy candidates appearing for police recruitment exam

Pune City police have detected three cases of dummy candidates appearing for the written examination for the police recruitment process held on Tuesday.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta said, “We have detected three cases in which dummy candidates had appeared instead of the candidates who had originally registered for the process.”

Additional Commissioner of Police (Administration) Jalindar Supekar said, “Two First Information Reports in the case of dummy candidates have been registered at Sinhagad Road police station and one more at Bharti Vidyapeeth police station. Arrests have been made in each case and more arrests are likely. Dedicated teams are probing these cases.”