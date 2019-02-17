Pune cops file cases over obscene calls to policewomen

Advertising

Pune City Police has registered criminal offences against unidentified persons on charges of calling up the police control room and speaking in obscene language with the policewomen who attended the calls. This is the second set of cases registered by the police after four similar offences were filed in October last year. To put a check on the obscene and abusive calls targeting policewomen on duty at the control room, police had started registering cases under sections of stalking, along with the non-bailable charges of obstructing public servant from performing duties.

The offences registered late on Friday are about two calls made on January 29 and February 2. Police have launched a probe into two numbers from which the calls were made. Police have said all these calls have been recorded.

The unidentified suspects have been booked under Indian Penal Code Section 353, which is punishable with up to five years of jail, section 354D for stalking and section 509 on use word or gestures intended to insult the modesty of a woman.

Police have made arrests in connection with similar cases in the past.

Pune police has also installed the Interactive Voice Response System, after which the number of calls to the control room was reduced from 20,000 to 25,000 a day to 1,500 to 2,000 a day.