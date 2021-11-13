Pune: Cops bust ‘fake surety’ racket, 10 arrested from Shivajinagar and Khadki courts

Pune City Police have busted a gang of 10 persons for allegedly furnishing fake surety for undertrials applying for bail in different courts. Acting on a tip-off to Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta, Crime Branch teams laid a trap and arrested seven persons from Shivajinagar court area on Thursday.

Police have identified the seven accused as Gopal Kangane (33), Sagar Kate (25), Kiran Suryawanshi (27), Ravi Waghmare (29), Hasan Shaikh (25), Rohit Putge (24) and Inkar Kamble (37). An offence of cheating and forgery was lodged against them at the Shivajinagar police station under sections 419, 420, 467, 468, 469, 471, 200 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code.

Similarly, Crime Branch sleuths laid a trap and nabbed three more persons in Khadki court area. Police have identified the accused as Mangesh Londahe (31) of Aundh, Sonu Shinde (20) and Salim Shaikh (27). An FIR in this case was lodged at the Khadki police station.

Police said Kangane is a history-sheeter, who was earlier arrested in similar cases of cheating and forgery, and was currently out on bail.