Pune cops crack multiple house thefts; history-sheeter, jeweller arrested

After scanning footage from more than 200 CCTV cameras spread across a 44-km route, the Pune City Police claimed to have solved multiple cases of daylight house break-ins by arresting a history-sheeter. Police said they recovered stolen jewellery and other valuables worth Rs 28.8 lakh from the accused, adding that they had also arrested a jeweller who was buying stolen ornaments from the accused.

Police identified the history-sheeter as 46-year-old Nilesh Akash Kale and the accused jeweller as Prashant Dattatraya Baged of Chakan.

At a press conference on Monday, Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisve said while probing a house break-in incident at Bhagyoday Nagar in Kondhwa on September 6, a police team started scanning footage captured by CCTV cameras in the vicinity.

“During the probe, the team down spotted a person visible in footage from multiple CCTV cameras. We checked about 200 to 250 CCTV cameras for about a week, which revealed that the suspects travelled about 40 km… During the investigation, we identified the suspect as Kale, a resident of Dehu Road. Then we got to know he changed his residence and our teams nabbed him in Koregaon Bhima on September 26. The probe has, so far, revealed his involvement in at least 20 daylight house break-ins in Pune city and Pune rural. He was selling stolen ornaments to Baged in Chakan. Our team then arrested Baged on September 29. We recovered Rs 10 lakh in cash and 470 gm gold ornaments worth Rs 18.8 lakh from the accused,” Shisve.

“Kale was targeting apartments in residential societies without security guards. He was working on his own and committed thefts between 10 am and 2 pm. He also planned thefts when people went to drop their children to school or during the time of offering namaz,” stated a press release issued by Senior Inspector Murlidhar Karpe of Kondhwa police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Suhas Bawache said, “Kale is a history-sheeter and was earlier booked for about 30 crimes. He was released from prison in 2017 after the court granted him bail. He was changing residence every six months. Further investigation may reveal his involvement in more thefts.”

According to police, detection was possible as footage from numerous CCTV cameras were scanned carefully. “We have geo-tagged about 28,900 CCTV cameras in different parts of the city by public and private entities as part of our C-Watch project, which has, so far, played an important role in detecting a number of crimes,” Shisve added.