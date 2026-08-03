Pune cops crack down on modified silencer bikes, late-night rides; 16 booked

Police said the search for other riders and vehicles involved in similar activities was underway.

In a crackdown on reckless late night bikers with modified silencers that create noise, Pune city police booked 13 riders, seized their bikes and have also booked three auto garage operators for making the illegal modifications on the vehicles. Police appealed to citizens to report miscreant gangs riding bikes with altered noise polluting exhausts.

The action was conducted by Kalepadal police station after multiple phone calls and social media complaints were received between 11 pm on July 31 and 5 am on August 1 from Kadnagar, Undri and Mohammedwadi, in addition to other areas. Police said the complaints were about groups of riders speeding through roads in these localities late at night, revving engines, creating noise and riding in a manner that endangered others on the road.