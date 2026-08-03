Pune cops crack down on modified silencer bikes, late-night rides; 16 booked

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In a crackdown on reckless late night bikers with modified silencers that create noise, Pune city police booked 13 riders, seized their bikes and have also booked three auto garage operators for making the illegal modifications on the vehicles. Police appealed to citizens to report miscreant gangs riding bikes with altered noise polluting exhausts.
The action was conducted by Kalepadal police station after multiple phone calls and social media complaints were received between 11 pm on July 31 and 5 am on August 1 from Kadnagar, Undri and Mohammedwadi, in addition to other areas. Police said the complaints were about groups of riders speeding through roads in these localities late at night, revving engines, creating noise and riding in a manner that endangered others on the road.
Acting on these complaints, a team from Kalepadal police station conducted a surveillance with the help of technical inputs and confidential informants before identifying and intercepting the riders. During the operation, officers detained 13 persons and seized 11 motorcycles allegedly fitted with modified exhaust systems.
Police registered a criminal case against the riders on charges including negligent and rash driving, public nuisance, disobeying lawful directions, and acts likely to endanger human life. They were also booked under provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act relating to unauthorised vehicle modifications, defective or altered equipment, traffic rule violations and other regulatory offences.
Investigators initiated proceedings against three garage operators for allegedly installing or facilitating the use of modified silencers on motorcycles, saying such alterations violate vehicle safety and noise regulations. These operators were booked and their garages sealed. Following the seizure, police removed the modified exhaust systems from the motorcycles and destroyed them.
Police said the search for other riders and vehicles involved in similar activities was underway. The drive was carried out under the supervision of senior officers as part of an ongoing campaign against dangerous riding, illegal vehicle modifications and noise pollution across the city.
In an Instagram post, Pune City police said, “Stringent action will continue against miscreant riders using modified silencers leading to noise pollution.”