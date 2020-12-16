Pune cops carry out massive combing operation, recover over 50 weapons & drugs

Police teams also checked a large number of repeat offenders, along with accused in cases of murder and attempt to murder, who have been recently released from jail on parole.(Express photo: Arul Horizon)

Pune City Police carried out a massive combing operation on Tuesday night, during which they recovered as many as five country-made pistols, nine live cartridges and 50 sharp weapons. Police teams checked about 1,170 history-sheeters during the combing operation, which started at 7 pm on Tuesday and went on for about four hours in the jurisdictions of all police stations of Pune City Police.

According to a press release issued on Wednesday, while five persons were arrested for possession of firearms, 50 others were arrested for carrying sharp weapons, including 40 sickles and five swords. Police also arrested nine history-sheeters who were externed from city limits, but were found to be still residing in Pune city.

Police teams also checked a large number of repeat offenders, along with accused in cases of murder and attempt to murder, who have been recently released from jail on parole.

A person carrying 85 grams of marijuana and another man with 12.3 grams of mephedrone were arrested in the jurisdictions of Bharati Vidyapeeth and Kondhwa police stations in separate actions.

– Stay updated with the latest Pune news. Follow Express Pune on Twitter here and on Facebook here. You can also join our Express Pune Telegram channel here.

The Crime Branch team also detected a house break-in case in Bibvewadi and arrested an accused during the combing operation.

Police Commissioner Amitabh Gupta, Joint Commissioner Ravindra Shisave, and Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Ashok Morale monitored the operation.

“We got good results during the combing operation. Similar action will be repeated with better results,” said Gupta.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd