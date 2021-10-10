Pune cops bust sex racket in Lonavala, one arrested

Pune Rural police busted an alleged sex racket in Lonavala and arrested a man who contacted prospective customers through WhatsApp. They also rescued two women hailing from Delhi and Chhattisgarh.

The police identified the accused as Dhananjay Katwaru Rajbhar (37) from Chembur in Mumbai.

Working on a tip-off, the cops had zeroed in on a person who operated in Lonavala hill station and surrounding areas and sent photos of women to prospective clients on WhatsApp. In an operation conducted late Friday night and which lasted till Saturday morning, the police initially contacted the suspect on WhatsApp through a decoy customer.

As the suspect said that he would bring the women to Varsoli area in Lonavala, the cops lay in wait around the area and intercepted an SUV. After preliminary verification of the passengers in the SUV, the police team detained Rajbhar and two women.

The team subsequently arrested Rajbhar while the two women were rescued, said Inspector Praveen More of Lonavala rural station. The accused was produced before a magistrate and has been remanded in police custody for four days.

The operation was jointly carried out by the Lonavala Rural police and the Anti-Terror Squad of Pune Rural police.