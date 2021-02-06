Pune: Cops bust racket that sold bogus electric wires in the name of branded company

The Crime Branch is further investigating 12 to 15 more shops where bogus electric wires are being sold.

Pune City Police have busted a racket whose members made and sold bogus and low-quality electric wires in the name of a branded company. Police have arrested the owner of an electrical shop located in the Budhwar Peth area in this case. A probe has revealed that 12 to 15 more shops in the city are selling such bogus electric wires. Financial transactions in this business take place through hawala racket, said police.

The arrested accused has been identified as Dineshsingh Roopsingh Rajpurohit (42), a resident of Shukrawar Peth, who runs Pavan Electrical shop located in Tapkir Galli in Budhwar Peth area, which is big market place for electronic items.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Crime Branch led by Senior Police Inspector Rajnish Nirmal sent a decoy customer to Rajpurohit’s shop on Friday. The customer asked for electric wires of a branded company. Rajpurohit allegedly showed him bogus and low-quality electric wires and claimed it was a product manufactured by the branded company.

Police then nabbed Rajpurohit and the bogus electric wires. During further investigation, police raided his godown in Phadke Haud area and seized bundles of bogus electric wires and packaging items with the name of branded company, worth Rs 43 lakh in total.

A press release issued by Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime) Bachchan Singh stated that an offence in this case has been registered at the Faraskhana police station.

The accused was allegedly buying the material required for making bogus electric wires, packing it from electrical markets in other states and selling these bogus products to businessmen in the city. As it was not possible to come up with a GST bill for the bogus electric wires, he was allegedly carrying out the financial transactions through hawala racket, the press release stated.

“The Crime Branch is further investigating 12 to 15 more shops where bogus electric wires are being sold. The racket has interstate links. So, Crime Branch teams will be sent to other states for probing the racket,” stated the press release.