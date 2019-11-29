Pune cops bust racket of ‘RTO agents’ making forged documents

The police seized documents from six agents at the spot and handed them over to RTO officials for checking. The police seized documents from six agents at the spot and handed them over to RTO officials for checking.

The Pune City Police’s Crime Branch busted a racket of “agents” at the RTO allegedly involved in making forged documents.

Acting on a tip-off to Addi-tional Commissioner of Police (crime) Ashok Morale, a Crime Branch team raided the first floor of a building of an industrial estate near RTO, Pune Wednesday.

The police seized documents from six agents at the spot and handed them over to RTO officials for checking. “Investigation of these documents revealed that two agents, identified as Shrinivas Gurram and Sahir Shaikh, were allegedly preparing forged Aadhaar cards and other RTO documents,” stated a press release issued Thursday.

So RTO official Manoj Bagmar (45), a resident of N T Wadi, Shivajinagar, lodged an offence of forgery at the Bundgarden police station against the two agents.

Meanwhile, another RTO officer, Pramod Bajrang Bavdekar (54), a resident of Yerwada, lodged an offence at the Bundgarden police station against five persons who allegedly procured fake Aadhaar cards and submitted them at the RTO office for work related to transfer of vehicle ownership.

