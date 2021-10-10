Pune cops bust prostitution racket in Lonavala, one arrested

Pune Rural police busted an alleged prostitution racket in Lonavala and arrested a man who contacted prospective customers through WhatsApp. They also rescued two women hailing from Delhi and Chhattisgarh.

The accused was identified as Dhananjay Katwaru Rajbhar (37) from Chembur in Mumbai.

Working on a tip-off, the police had zeroed in on a person who operated in Lonavala hill station and surrounding areas and sent photos of women to prospective clients on WhatsApp. In an operation conducted late Friday night and which lasted till Saturday morning, the police initially contacted the suspect on WhatsApp through a decoy customer.

As the suspect said he would bring the women to the Varsoli area in Lonavala, the police lay in wait in the area and intercepted an SUV. After preliminary verification of the passengers in the SUV, the police team detained Rajbhar and two women.

The team subsequently arrested Rajbhar while the two women were rescued, said Inspector Praveen More of Lonavala rural station. The accused was produced before a magistrate and has been remanded in police custody for four days.