Pune: Cops arrest ‘moneylender’ for extorting money, charging high rate of interest

The Pune city police have arrested an alleged moneylender and his aide for “extorting money at 10 per cent rate of interest per month” from a daily wage worker who took a loan from him.

Police have identified the accused persons as Dnyaneshwar Kisan Pawar (42) of Vaiduwadi, Hadapsar and Omkar Sandip Tiwari (23) of Shivneri Nagar, Kondhwa.

According to the police, the worker had taken a loan of Rs 1.95 lakhs from accused Pawar. He repaid Rs 2.45 lakhs to Pawar. But, the accused told the worker to repay the loan amount at 10 per cent rate of interest per month. He then allegedly harassed and extorted Rs 4.45 lakhs from the worker and still demanded Rs 2.5 lakhs more.

The worker then approached the crime branch of the Pune city police for help. A team led by senior police inspector Balaji Pandhare then laid a trap and nabbed Pawar and his aide red-handed while accepting money from the worker on Tuesday.

A first information report (FIR) was lodged in this case at the Bundgarden police station.