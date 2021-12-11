Pune: Cops arrest gym trainer ‘who stole from jewellery shop’ after losing job due to Covid

PUNE CITY Police have arrested a gym trainer for allegedly stealing from a jewellery shop in Rasta Peth. Police have identified the accused as Balasaheb Hande (35), who stayed in Undri,

Pune, and is a native of Vadodara.

Senior Police Inspector Vishnu Tamhane said Hande had lost his job due to the Covid-19 pandemic. He and his wife Nisha allegedly committed the theft on December 2.

Police said the couple went to the jewellery shop as customers. They engaged a salesman, Rahul Gaikwad, in a conversation and decamped with a gold chain worth Rs 1.12 lakh.

On checking CCTV footage, police got the number of a two-wheeler used by the accused. The vehicle was registered in the name of Nisha Pardeshi. Police then arrested Hande on December 6.

“We recovered the stolen gold chain from the accused. The woman has not been arrested yet as she has to look after her baby,” Inspector Ulhas Kadam said.

Police have booked the accused couple under Sections 406, 420 and 34 of the IPC.