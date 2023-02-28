scorecardresearch
Monday, Feb 27, 2023
Pune cops arrest duo from Delhi for ‘cheating’ women over phone calls

“The accused couple had set up a call center in Delhi. They have procured mobile numbers of many people,” police said.

During the probe, cops found that the accused were operating from Delhi and had allegedly cheated several women with attempts to lure them into "sex trade". (Express Photo)
PUNE POLICE arrested a man and a woman in Delhi and claimed to have busted a racket that used to allegedly cheat “high profile” women through phone calls.

The accused have been identified as Chetan Masi Dari (32) and his aide Kavita Anil Sharma (22), both residents of Delhi. Police have recovered eight cell phones and numerous sim cards from their possession.

According to police, a woman had registered a complaint at the Shivajinagar police station in Pune regarding an “objectionable call” she had received on her mobile phone.

During the probe, cops found that the accused were operating from Delhi and had allegedly cheated several women with attempts to lure them into “sex trade”.

“The accused couple had set up a call center in Delhi. They have procured mobile numbers of many people,” police said.

The accused, who were arrrested last week, have been booked under several sections of the IPC including 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), police added.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 04:32 IST
