Pune: Cops arrest autorickshaw driver trying to ‘extort money for returning passenger’s cell phone’

A passenger forgot his cellphone in an autorickshaw in the city, but the driver allegedly demanded money from him for returning it. An autorickshaw driver, Adarsh Palkar (23), has been arrested on charges of extortion.

Shekhar Bhandari (31), a resident of Keshav Nagar, lodged the FIR in this case at Mundhwa police station.

According to police, Bhandari’s father and a relative went to Hadapasar in an autorickshaw booked through Ola app on the night of October 23. From there they wanted to board a private bus to Karnataka, police said.

Leaving the autorickshaw in a hurry, Bhandari’s father forgot his cellphone inside, police said. When Bhandari called on his father’s cellphone, the autorickshaw driver answered and demanded Rs 6,000 to return the phone, police said. He also threatened to misuse the personal information stored in the phone if the money was not given, police said.

Bhandari then filed a complaint with the police. A police team launched a search and nabbed Palkar at 1.30 am on Monday. He was remanded by a court to police custody for one day for further investigation, said Senior Inspector Bramhananda Naikwadi .