Pune: Cops arrest 60-yr-old man, seize Mephedrone worth Rs 3L from him

Pune City Police’s Anti-Narcotics Cell has arrested a 60-year-old man and seized from him contraband narcotics drug Mephedrone, also known as Meow Meow, worth Rs 3 lakh.

Working on a tip-off from informants, a team from the cell laid a trap on the road connecting Vadgaon and Navle Bridge on September 11. They detained the person identified as Shams Mohammed Ali Zaveri, a resident of Mumbai.

During the search, police recovered a crystalline powder substance, which further examination revealed was Mephedrone. The quantity of around 20.5 grams of the drug, seized from Zaveri, is valued at Rs 3 lakh, officials said.

While the arrest was made on September 11, the details of the action were made public on Tuesday by Pune police following the completion of some aspects of the probe.

Inspector Vinayak Gaikwad, from the Anti-Narcotics Cell, said, “Our probe has revealed that the suspect was here to peddle the contraband. We have launched a probe into the source of the drug and his distribution network. The suspect has some past criminal cases registered against him in Mumbai.”

Zaveri has been booked under the provision of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substance Act, in an offence registered at Sinhagad Road police station.