Pune cops arrest 2 from Gujarat for claiming to be distributors of Mylab’s Covid self-test kit

Pune City Police have arrested two men from Gujarat for falsely claiming to be authorised distributors of a rapid self-test kit to diagnose Covid-19, manufactured by the Mylab Discovery Solutions Private Limited.

Mylab Discovery Solutions, a company based in Pune, is the manufacturer as well as distributor of the Coviself Covid-19 self-test kit.

But the accused and their accomplices allegedly set up a website with a similar name, a fraudulent email address as well as a fake Facebook page called ‘Paswan Import Export Private Limited’ through one Bhavesh Paswan, who is a wanted accused in the case.

Paswan also posed as a distributor of the self-test kit. He and his accomplices allegedly cheated people by taking orders of the test kits.After receiving a complaint from an official of Mylab Discovery Solutions, a team from the cyber police station team conducted an investigation and identified the persons involved in the crime.

A Pune Police team went to Gujarat and arrested the two accused, Sanskar alias Rishi (19) and Prashant Singh alias Guddu (24), on the night of September 21. Search is on for Paswan, who is from Delhi. Meanwhile, a court has remanded the two accused to police custody till September 27 for further investigation.

Senior Police Inspector D S Hake said the accused ran a business of selling medical products such as face masks and other items. “We are checking the bank accounts of the accused,” he said.