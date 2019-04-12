Pune: Wife of cop suspended for ‘rape’ alleges harassment by officer, attempts suicide at police station

The wife of a police officer, who was suspended after being accused of rape, attempted to set herself on fire at a police station in the city on Thursday morning.

The woman had filed an application at the police station alleging that a policeman had harassed her sexually.

Her husband, meanwhile, is facing an inquiry after he was booked in a case of rape.

The woman, who said no action was taken on her complaint, came to the police station at 10 am and attempted to set herself on fire by pouring diesel over her body.

However, police officers present at the spot acted quickly and prevented her from lighting the matchstick.

A press release issued by the police in the evening said an inquiry had found that there was no substance in the woman’s complaint of sexual harassment. An offence was lodged against her for attempting to commit suicide under the Indian Penal Code.