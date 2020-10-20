Pune: Cop sustains bullet injury while stopping colleague from shooting self with service rifle

The constable who has sustained the bullet injury is being treated at a hospital and is said to be out of danger.

A police constable, posted at the headquarters of Pune City Police, sustained a bullet injury on hand after he reportedly tried to stop another cop who had threatened to commit suicide using a service rifle.

The incident took place around 4.30 am at the guard post of the main gate of the police headquartered in Shivajinagar on Tuesday. The constable who has sustained the bullet injury is being treated at a hospital and is said to be out of danger.

A senior official from Pune city police said that there was an ongoing dispute between the two constables and another cop. After an argument in the early hours of Tuesday, the constable threatened to shoot himself with the service rifle. “Preliminary investigation suggests that when the other constable tried to stop, a bullet was fired he sustained an injury on the hand. The injured constable is out of danger. Both the cops and some others are being questioned to ascertain the exact sequence of events and cause behind the incident.” the official said.

The headquarters of Pune police located at Shivajinagar in Pune is a separate official premise than the office of Police Commissioner. The headquarters campus houses various administrative blocks, storage, and supply units along with a parade and physical training ground.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd