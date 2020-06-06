Pune cop among 2 arrested for taking bribe from shopkeeper booked for violating lockdown

The accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000. (Source: File Photo) The accused had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000. (Source: File Photo)

Two persons, including a policeman, have been arrested by the Pune unit of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly accepting a bribe from a shopkeeper.

Police have identified the two accused as Vilas Mohan Toge, a police havaldar, attached to the Warje Malwadi police station, and Balasahen Chavan.

According to the ACB, police had earlier lodged an offence against the complainant, a shopkeeper, under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code, sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and other sections of the law for violating lockdown orders passed by the government due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to a press release issued by Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Shrihari Patil, Toge had demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 from the shopkeeper for not arresting him in connection with the offence.

The accused initially received Rs 38,000 from the complaint, said police. Meanwhile, following the complaint lodged by the shopkeeper, ACB officials verified the case, laid a trap and nabbed Toge and Chavan for demanding the money.

