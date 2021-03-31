Pune Cop returns home after 24-hour duty, dies after consuming herbicide instead of cough medicine

Popat Darade is survived by his wife and two children.

A 45-year-old police constable currently posted at Baramati Taluka police station died after consuming herbicide, Pune rural police officials said on Tuesday. The deceased, Popat Darade, mistook it for cough medicine, police said.

Inspector Mahesh Dhawan, in-charge of Baramati Taluka police station, said, “Constable Popat Darade went home on Monday after an almost 24-hour-long duty. At the time, he had a cough. As per our preliminary information, the bottles of the cough medicine and the herbicide used in his farm were kept alongside his bed, where he was resting. After he woke up, he mistakenly consumed the herbicide instead of the medicine. He immediately realised that he had consumed the herbicide and told his family members, but he had already ingested some amount. He was rushed to a hospital.”

Dhawan added, “While he received treatment, his condition remained serious and he passed away on Tuesday morning.”

Darade is survived by his wife and two children and was in the service of Maharashtra Police for 24 years.

