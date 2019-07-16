Pune: Cop on duty abducted, thrashed by three, 1 held

Three persons driving in a car, without a number plate, allegedly abducted a policeman on duty from Sinhagad Road, thrashed him, snatched his walkie-talkie, threatened to throw him off a bridge before leaving him in Bavdhan area on Sunday night. According to the police, the victim, identified as Sachin Sarjerao Tanpure, police naik attached to Sinhagad Road police station, lodged a complaint in the case at the police station.

Advertising

Police said that around 8.40 pm, Tanpure, who was working as beat marshal along with one more policeman at Abhiruchi Police Chowky, saw a car with no number plate “moving suspiciously” near Hotel Nikhara on Sinhagad Road.

Police said the beat marshals found that three persons inside the car were allegedly consuming liquor. When Tanpure asked them to come to Abhiruchi Police Chowky for inquiry, the trio allegedly attacked him.

They allegedly pulled Tanpure inside the car and drove towards Pune-Mumbai Highway via Pryeja city, said police. They then allegedly thrashed Tanpure, snatched his cell phone and walkie-talkie and threatened to kill him by throwing him off a bridge on the way, said police.

Advertising

When they reached Bavdhan, they left Tanpure out of the car and fled the spot, said police. On receiving information, a team from Sinhagad Road police station, comprising Senior Inspector Duryodhan Pawar, Inspector Dada Gaikwad and others started an investigation into the matter.

The police have booked the three suspects under sections 353, 363, 323, 504 and 506 (1) of the Indian Penal Code. The police team soon identified the accused and arrested one of them. The arrested accused has been identified as Jagannath Dinbandhu Roy (32), a resident of Nande in Mulshi taluka. “Search has been launched for his accomplices — Sachin Ranavde and Mayur Arun Mate,” said Police Sub-inspector Shivdas Gaikwad, who is investigating the case further.