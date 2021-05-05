Pune cop murdered with sharp weapon, history sheeter in custody

A 48-year-old Assistant Sub Inspector with Pune Police was allegedly murdered with a sharp weapon by a criminal on police records on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Budhwar Peth area in the heart of Pune city.

In an unrelated murder in same area, a sex worker in her 20s was brutally hacked to death by an unidentified man within hours of the cop’s murder, police said.

Assistant Sub Inspector Sameer Sayyed, who was attached to Faraskhana police station, was on his way home from work. A senior police officer said that when Sayyed was passing through Budhwar Peth, he was stopped and attacked by a history sheeter identified as Praveen Mahajan. Sayyed succumbed to his injuries later.

Police teams rushed to the area and a manhunt was launched. Mahajan was arrested sometime later. Police officers said they were still investigating the motive behind the murder, adding that probe teams were looking at some leads.

Mahajan has a few violent crimes registered against him and was externed from Pune city limits recently for a period of one year. The Maharashtra Police Act empowers the police officer of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) or Superintendent of Police (SP) rank to extern or banish a criminal from specific jurisdiction if there is reasonable belief that the said person can pose danger to law and order based on past record.

Meanwhile, around 3 am, a sex worker in her 20s was brutally attacked with sharp weapon by an unidentified man, few hundred meters from the spot where the cop was murdered. Police have launched an investigation to identify the suspect and apprehend him.

A senior police officer said, “The two murders are unrelated. We have formed multiple probe teams to look into each of the case.”