Pune cop held taking bribe to ‘protect’ businessman from arrest

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A police constable working posted at the Koregaon Park police station in Pune was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday after he was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh – the latest in a series of corrupt demands linked to a cheque bounce case being heard in a Hyderabad court.
The accused, Ganesh Shahaji Kaspate (40), was apprehended at approximately 2.08 pm near Boat Club Road, Pune, in a trap operation conducted by the ACB.
The case traces back to March 7, 2026, when Kaspate allegedly accepted Rs 5 lakh from a businessman facing a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued by a Hyderabad court in connection with a cheque bounce case. In exchange, the constable reportedly assured the businessman that he would not be arrested and that the matter would be handled.
On May 1, 2026, Kaspate approached the same businessman again – this time claiming that the warrant had been issued again – and demanded Rs 2.5 lakh to continue protecting him from arrest. Since the businessman was unwell, his employee met Kaspate on his behalf. The constable repeated his demand of Rs 2.5 lakh to the employee, which was later negotiated down to Rs 2 lakh.
Following which, the employee filed a formal complaint with the ACB, Pune, on May 5. A verification operation conducted the same day, in the presence of official witnesses, confirmed the demand. Kaspate reportedly acknowledged during the verification that he had previously accepted Rs 5 lakh in the same matter and was now seeking an additional Rs 2 lakh, subsequently reduced to Rs 1.5 lakh.
Acting on this, the ACB set a trap the following day. On May 6, Kaspate was caught red-handed while accepting Rs 1.5 lakh in front of Sulaks Kalpataru Garden Society, near the Pan Shop, Boat Club Road.
According to the ACB, Kaspate did not go quietly. At the time of his arrest, he allegedly bit the complainant on the chest and attempted to flee while physically obstructing members of the trap team – charges that significantly aggravate his case.
A case is being registered against Kaspate at the Koregaon Park police station under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Sections 132 and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).