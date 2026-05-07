Pune cop held taking bribe to ‘protect’ businessman from arrest

A case is being registered against Kaspate at the Koregaon Park police station under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and Sections 132 and 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

A police constable working posted at the Koregaon Park police station in Pune was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Wednesday after he was caught accepting a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh – the latest in a series of corrupt demands linked to a cheque bounce case being heard in a Hyderabad court.

The accused, Ganesh Shahaji Kaspate (40), was apprehended at approximately 2.08 pm near Boat Club Road, Pune, in a trap operation conducted by the ACB.

The case traces back to March 7, 2026, when Kaspate allegedly accepted Rs 5 lakh from a businessman facing a non-bailable warrant (NBW) issued by a Hyderabad court in connection with a cheque bounce case. In exchange, the constable reportedly assured the businessman that he would not be arrested and that the matter would be handled.