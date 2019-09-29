Pune cop held for ‘demanding Rs 10 lakh bribe’, ACB cop hurt in bid to nab his accomplice

The Pune unit of the state Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested a police inspector for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from a person who is an accused in a cheating case lodged at Chakan police station under the Pimpri Chinchwad police commissionerate.

Advertising

The ACB identified the accused police inspector as Anil alias Bhanudas Annasaheb Jadhav (56), who is attached to Mhalunge police chowki, which comes under Chakan police station. According to the ACB, while Jadhav was nabbed, the investigating team is searching for another policeman Bhapkar and a four-wheeler driver, who assisted Jadhav in accepting the bribe.

The ACB said the driver even tried running over ACB officers during a chase. “Deputy Superintendent of Police (ACB) Shrihari Patil got injured after he was hit by the four-wheeler,” stated a press release issued on Saturday.

The ACB said Jadhav demanded Rs 10 lakh from the complainant, an accused in a cheating case, assuring to settle the case by fling a “C” report to the court. Police said there were negotiations between Jadhav and the complainant, in which the cop agreed to help the complainant for Rs 7 lakh and demanded Rs 3 lakh as the first instalment.

Advertising

He asked the complainant to give Rs 3 lakh to Bhapkar on Saturday evening, following which the accomplice sent a four-wheeler to the spot and asked the complainant to hand over the money to the driver, police added.

The ACB said the complainant had informed them, following which a team laid a trap at the spot and attempted to arrest the driver while accepting the money. However, the driver tried running over the officers, leaving Patil injured.

The driver then abandoned the four-wheeler at a distance and managed to escaped, the ACB said, adding that Bhapkar also escaped from the spot in another vehicle.

Rajesh Bansode, Superintendent of ACB, Pune, said his team had nabbed Jadhav and was searching for Bhapkar and the driver. The investigation was on and an offence will soon be lodged in the matter.

Police said Jadhav was arrested before in connection with a drugs seizure during a rave party and was convicted. He finished his six-month jail term and later joined duty again, said a senior ACB officer.