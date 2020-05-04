Pune cop dies of COVID-19, first such case in city

All staffers of the police station have been quarantined. All staffers of the police station have been quarantined.

A 57-year-old officer of Pune City Police, Dilip Popat Londhe, died of coronavirus on Monday. This is the first case of a police personnel losing his life to the virus in Pune, and the fourth such case in Maharashtra.

On Twitter, Pune Police Commissioner K Venkatesham stated that Assistant Sub-Inspector Dilip Londhe, who was undergoing treatment for COVID-19, has died. Londhe was attached to a police station in the central area of the city. After testing positive for COVID-19, he was admitted to a private hospital in Pune for treatment, but succumbed to the infection.

Londhe was among the 12 police personnel in the city who had tested positive for COVID- 19. Majority of the affected cops are attached to the same police station where Londhe was posted.



