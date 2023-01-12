scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Jan 11, 2023

Pune cop bags gold in 70-kg freestyle wrestling

Jagtap, commissioned in the force in 2009, had won the gold in men's 70 kg freestyle and silver in 71 kg Greco-Roman at the 2017 World Police Games held in  Los Angeles, California.

"After the state games, I am looking forward to the national-level police games," he added.
Police naik Ravindra Jagtap (36) from Pune has bagged gold in the 70-kg freestyle wrestling at the Maharashtra State Police Sports Championship, which began at Wanowrie’s State Reserve Police Force ground here on January 7.

Jagtap, commissioned in the force in 2009, had won the gold in men’s 70 kg freestyle and silver in 71 kg Greco-Roman at the 2017 World Police Games held in  Los Angeles, California.

Hailing from a family of wrestlers, the police naik’s father and grandfather were state-level wrestlers.

“Wrestling is a power endurance and multi-joint sport which requires early nurturing and support,” the wrestler said.

“After the state games, I am looking forward to the national-level police games,” he added.

First published on: 12-01-2023 at 04:15 IST
