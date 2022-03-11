Pune: Cop arrested for forging service record to apply for President’s medal

A havaldar attached to the special branch of the Pune city police has been booked and arrested for allegedly forging his service record while submitting the application for the President’s Police Medal for meritorious service.

The police have identified the accused as Ganesh Ashok Jagtap. Pratap Bhosale, a senior clerk in the Pune police commissionerate, lodged the first information report (FIR) in this case at the Wanwadi police station on Thursday.

Along with Jagtap, three others, including two clerks Ravindra Dhondiba Bandal and Nitesh Arvind Aynoor, and Jagtap’s aide who was the daybook incharge at the Wanwadi police station in 2019, have been booked for cheating and forgery. The police said the alleged crime took place between July 26, 2017, and January 29, 2020.

Only police personnel with a clean work record can apply for the President’s Police Medal for meritorious service. The applicant also needs to file an affidavit that he was not facing any punishment or enquiries regarding dereliction in duty.

The accused havaldar Jagtap was attached to the Wanwadi police station, said the police. A probe has revealed that Jagtap had faced punishment in February 2018 for failing to perform his duties properly. As per the punishment, his salary hike was stopped for two years and details of the punishment were recorded in his service book, said the police.

Not able to apply for the President’s medal due to this punishment record in his service book, Jagtap conspired with two clerks and the daybook incharge at the Wanwadi police station to forge his service book record, said the police.

Jagtab prepared fake service book papers making no mention of the punishment carrying forged signatures of officials and fake government stamps, added the police.

Jagtap submitted an application for the President’s medal stating that his service record was clean, said the police.