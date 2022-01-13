scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Must Read

Pune cop arrested for ‘accepting Rs 2,000 bribe’

The accused, Anil Nivrutti Holkar (53), is a police havaldar attached to the Pune City Police's Chandan Nagar police station.

By: Express News Service | Pune |
Updated: January 13, 2022 6:34:47 am
Holkar demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from this man, promising to get his money back from the woman and not accepting any complaint filed by her, police said.

The Pune unit of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a policeman for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000.

The accused, Anil Nivrutti Holkar (53), is a police havaldar attached to the Pune City Police’s Chandan Nagar police station.

According to a press release issued by the ACB Wednesday, a 23-year-old man had a dispute with a woman, to whom he had given a loan of Rs 50,000. Holkar demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from this man, promising to get his money back from the woman and not accepting any complaint filed by her, police said.

More from Pune

But the man filed a complaint of bribery against Holkar at the ACB’s Pune office. An ACB team then laid a trap and nabbed Holkar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Pune News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 13: Latest News

Advertisement