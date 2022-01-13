Pune cop arrested for ‘accepting Rs 2,000 bribe’

The Pune unit of the state Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has arrested a policeman for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 2,000.

The accused, Anil Nivrutti Holkar (53), is a police havaldar attached to the Pune City Police’s Chandan Nagar police station.

According to a press release issued by the ACB Wednesday, a 23-year-old man had a dispute with a woman, to whom he had given a loan of Rs 50,000. Holkar demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from this man, promising to get his money back from the woman and not accepting any complaint filed by her, police said.

But the man filed a complaint of bribery against Holkar at the ACB’s Pune office. An ACB team then laid a trap and nabbed Holkar.