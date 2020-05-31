Pune: Cop, 7 others held over rally to welcome murder accused released on temporary bail

Police said one of the accused, Sharif Mulani, was attached to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police. (Representational) Police said one of the accused, Sharif Mulani, was attached to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police. (Representational)

Eight persons, including a policeman attached to Pimpri-Chinchwad Police’s Crime Branch, have been arrested for participating in a rally to welcome two murder accused who were released from Yerwada Central Prison on Friday evening on temporary bail granted in view of the Covid-19 outbreak.

Police have recovered a pistol and cartridges, along with four-wheelers, together worth Rs 33 lakh, from some of the accused.

Police said on Friday evening, two accused, identified as Sameer Mulani and Jafar Mulani, were released from Yerwada Central Prison as per the court’s order. Their supporters from different parts of Pune gathered outside the prison to welcome them.

Police said the accused and their supporters left for Pimpri in their vehicles, in the form of a rally. An offence in this case has been lodged at the Vishrantwadi police station.

Police said one of the accused, Sharif Mulani, was attached to the Pimpri-Chinchwad police.

